$23.83 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report $23.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the lowest is $23.27 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $99.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

