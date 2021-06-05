23,704 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after acquiring an additional 761,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 44.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

