25,593 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.