258,150 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000. Barings LLC owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 300,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

