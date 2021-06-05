$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $272.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $744,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

