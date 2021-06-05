$280.32 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $280.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $281.40 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $186.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.95.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

