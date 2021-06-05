$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.19 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

NYSE:THO opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

