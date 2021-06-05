$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE:K opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.68. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

