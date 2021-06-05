$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on K shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

