$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $3.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $5.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $18.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $154.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

SLGL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.