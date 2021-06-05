30,769 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

