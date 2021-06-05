314,400 Shares in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.47% of Milestone Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.02 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

