$320.17 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post sales of $320.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $246.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $948,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,193,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $77.75 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.