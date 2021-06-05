$352.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $352.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $347.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

