36,840 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.