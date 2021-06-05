37,228 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Workiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,113,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,534 shares of company stock worth $12,578,183. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

