$376.11 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $376.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.33 million and the highest is $377.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $258.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ IART opened at $67.56 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

