$376.35 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post $376.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent stock opened at $263.73 on Friday. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.72.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

