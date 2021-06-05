$376.35 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post sales of $376.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $263.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

