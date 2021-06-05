$38.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $38.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.87 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $713.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $6,631,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 515,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 445,470 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

