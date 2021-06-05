$38.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report sales of $38.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $150.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 118.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

