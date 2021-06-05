$38.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report sales of $38.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $150.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 118.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.