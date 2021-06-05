380,014 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 380,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,434,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.82% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $44,745,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $35.44 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

