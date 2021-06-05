$390.07 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $390.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.95 million and the highest is $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in J2 Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

