$390.07 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $390.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

JCOM opened at $127.32 on Friday. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in J2 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.