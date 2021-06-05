$4.04 Million in Sales Expected for Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will post $4.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oblong’s earnings. Oblong posted sales of $2.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full year sales of $18.10 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oblong.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBLG shares. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Oblong in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

OBLG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23. Oblong has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

