$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

