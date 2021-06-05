$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.11 on Friday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

