$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

