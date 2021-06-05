$450.97 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report sales of $450.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. NICE posted sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.92.

NICE stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52-week low of $181.76 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

