$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $477.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.60 million and the highest is $489.79 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 over the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.36. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

