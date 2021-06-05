$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $477.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $489.79 million. Graco reported sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

