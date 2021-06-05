$481.06 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $481.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.08 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $323.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

NFG opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

