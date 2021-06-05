4NEW (KWATT) Trading Down 40.2% Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $84,746.34 and $2,942.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.01013849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.59 or 0.10025051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00053793 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

