$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.48 on Friday. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Aflac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

