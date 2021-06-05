51,610 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 13,756,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,168,818. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.