55,181 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Apple makes up 10.6% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

