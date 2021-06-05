59,879 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 293,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 140,987 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Weibo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.