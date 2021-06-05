$6.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce $6.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. CarMax posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $26.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,910.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.