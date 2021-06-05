606,596 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. DNP Select Income Fund comprises about 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.20% of DNP Select Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 217.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 270,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 185,688 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the period. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

