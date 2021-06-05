$610.28 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $610.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.80 million and the highest is $632.24 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.66, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.