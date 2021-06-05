$610.28 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $610.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.80 million and the highest is $632.24 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.
In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
VSAT stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.66, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.