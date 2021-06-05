642,559 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 642,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

