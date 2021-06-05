67,000 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

MP Materials stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.