$675.45 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post $675.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.90 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

