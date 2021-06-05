$688.12 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $688.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.23 million and the lowest is $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

