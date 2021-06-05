68,963 Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Spero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $14.21 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.