$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 billion and the highest is $7.45 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $111.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

