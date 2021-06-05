$740.81 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post sales of $740.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $228,720,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,208,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

