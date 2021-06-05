772,373 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 772,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,653,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.60% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 47.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,707.90 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,624.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

