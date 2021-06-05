$783.62 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post sales of $783.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $757.30 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE ATR opened at $145.56 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,898 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,967. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.