81,318 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

